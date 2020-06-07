Here's when the Red Sox, Yankees and Mets will play in 2020

The MLB released its 60-game schedule Monday.

CONNECTICUT, USA — After months of anticipation, Major League Baseballl released details on its 60-game season Monday. In a COVID-19 world, games will be played in empty ballparks with no fans. Games will be broadcast on television. Baseball on FOX61 begins July 25. FOX61 expects to air at least three yankees games (two vs. the Red Sox), three Red Sox games (two vs. the Yankees) and three Mets games (one vs. the Red Sox).

The Red Sox season opener will be July 24. Boston will host the Baltimore Orioles.

The New York Yankees will first play on Thursday, July 23 at Nationals Park in DC. The home opener in the Bronx will be July 29, when the Yankees host Philadelphia. The Yankees-Nationals game on July 25 will be broadcast on FOX61.

The Yankees and Red Sox will first face off on July 31 in Boston.

The Sox will also play the New York Mets on July 29 and 30.