New York Yankees invite Bridgeport kid burn victim to the stadium

Dominick was given a full VIP tour of the stadium and even met Yankees players.

BRONX, N.Y. — The New York Yankees gave the child who was hospitalized from severe burns in Bridgeport a special day at the stadium Wednesday afternoon.

Dominick Krankall, 6, was hospitalized after he suffered third-degree burns to his face and legs back in April after police said several unattended children were playing with gasoline that was lit on fire. Support flooded in for Dominick as his GoFundMe has raised almost $600,000. In early May he was released from the hospital.

The Yankees heard of Dominick's story and wanted to give Dominick and his family a full VIP experience.

For their game against the Toronto Blue Jays this afternoon, Dominick was able to go on a Yankees merch shopping spree, take the field with the players, and even got a tour of the VIP boxes.

"There was a group effort to bring Dominick and his family, and Trooper Torres to Yankees stadium," said the Yankees VP of Communications. "The idea is a pretty simple one, it's to give them a day of smiles and happiness, and hopefully a Yankees win and finally allow them to exhale."

Dominick did get his wish too as the Yankees defeated the Blue Jays 5-3.

Tomorrow FOX61's Lauren Zenzie will be sitting down with Dominick and his family for an exclusive interview.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

