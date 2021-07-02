Red Sox hit 4 homers, shut down Royals in 15-1 rout; Steinbrenner backs Boone as Yanks manager

Nathan Eovaldi pitched seven scoreless innings as Sox sweep 7-game homestand.

Kiké Hernández led off with a homer for the third time in five days, Nathan Eovaldi pitched seven scoreless innings and the Boston Red Sox routed the struggling Kansas City Royals 15-1. Danny Santana and Rafael Devers each homered and drove in five runs. J.D. Martinez also homered, starting Boston's five-run fourth with his 17th of the season. Santana connected for a three-run shot later in the inning. Devers hit his 20th of the season, a three-run blast in the sixth. The Red Sox hit four homers for the third time in five games and completed a four-game sweep of the Royals, who lost their ninth straight.

Meanwhile, in New York, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner is promising to keep manager Aaron Boone, general manager Brian Cashman and the core of his team. His comments come after a crushing loss to the Los Angeles Angels in which New York wasted a four-run, ninth-inning lead. Steinbrenner spoke with reporters the morning after the 11-8 defeat. The Yankees are 41-39, fourth in the AL East, nine games behind first-place Boston. The owner was clear that he does not act like his impulsive father. George Steinbrenner ran the Yankees from 1973-2008 and changed managers 21 times.

