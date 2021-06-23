Red Sox LHP Sale progressing in return from elbow surgery

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale is ready to take the next step in his comeback from Tommy John surgery. He is scheduled to throw to hitters on Saturday.

A seven-time All-Star, Sale was 103-62 with 2.89 ERA in his first nine major league seasons. He joined the Red Sox in 2017 and helped them to the World Series championship the next year. But Sale had the worst year of his career in 2019, posting a 6-11 record with a 4.40 ERA, and then missed last season following March 2020 surgery to replace the ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow.