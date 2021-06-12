Verdugo, Red Sox rally from 4 down, top Blue Jays 6-5 in 9th

Red Sox rallied from being down 5-1 in the 6th.

BOSTON — Alex Verdugo hit a line drive off the Green Monster to drive in the game-winning run in the ninth inning and the Boston Red Sox rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 on Friday night.

Verdugo's single was his third hit of the game. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had three of Toronto’s 16 hits, including his major league-leading 19th homer of the season.

The Blue Jays opened a 5-1 lead in the sixth inning. But the Red Sox scored three in the bottom half and tied it on Christian Arroyo’s towering solo home run onto Lansdowne Street in the eighth.