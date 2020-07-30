Vázquez helps Bosox end skid, top Mets 6-5 after deGrom exit

Boston had lost four in a row -- the equivalent of 11 straight over a full season -- that included a pair of defeats to the Mets at Fenway Park.

NEW YORK — Christian Vázquez hit a tying home run off Seth Lugo in the seventh inning and a two-run single against Justin Wilson in a three-run eighth, rallying the Boston Red Sox over the Mets 6-5 when New York’s bullpen could not hold a lead for two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom.

New York closed with a run in the ninth before Brandon Workman recovered for his first save.