Vázquez helps Bosox end skid, top Mets 6-5 after deGrom exit

Credit: AP
Boston Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland, right, celebrates with relief pitcher Brandon Workman, center, after the Red Sox defeated the New York Mets 6-5 in a baseball game Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK — Christian Vázquez hit a tying home run off Seth Lugo in the seventh inning and a two-run single against Justin Wilson in a three-run eighth, rallying the Boston Red Sox over the Mets 6-5 when New York’s bullpen could not hold a lead for two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom. 

Boston had lost four in a row -- the equivalent of 11 straight over a full season -- that included a pair of defeats to the Mets at Fenway Park.  

New York closed with a run in the ninth before Brandon Workman recovered for his first save. 

Watch the rubber game tonight on FOX61 starting at 7 pm. Check local listings. 