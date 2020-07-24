Cole, Stanton lead Yankees past Nationals 4-1 in stormy MLB opener

Dr. Antony Fauci threw out the first pitch. Stanton hit a two-run homer off Max Scherzer in the first inning.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The pandemic-shortened Major League Baseball season has finally started — with zero fans, Nationals star Juan Soto sidelined by COVID-19 and a 4-1 storm-halted victory for the New York Yankees over reigning champ Washington.

Gerrit Cole, Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge led the way for the Yankees after a pregame ceremony that included references to Washington's 2019 World Series title, the Black Lives Matter movement and the coronavirus. Players from both teams knelt before the national anthem.

Dr. Antony Fauci threw out the first pitch. Stanton hit a two-run homer off Max Scherzer in the first inning.