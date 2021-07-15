Yankees-Red Sox ppd after New York positive COVID tests

Major League Baseball said the postponement was to allow for more testing and contact tracing.

NEW YORK — The Yankees’ post-All-Star break opener against the Boston Red Sox has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests within New York’s organization.

New York was among the first major league teams to reach the 85% vaccination threshold to lessen coronavirus protocols, such as dropping mask use in dugouts and bullpens.

The Yankees posted on their Twitter page saying the game was canceled and the MLB will provide updates on the schedule.

Following positive COVID-19 tests within the Yankees organization, tonight’s game between the Yankees and the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium has been postponed to allow for continued testing and contact tracing. MLB will continue to provide scheduling updates as available. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 15, 2021

