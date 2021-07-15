Yankees-Red Sox ppd after New York positive COVID tests

NEW YORK — The Yankees’ post-All-Star break opener against the Boston Red Sox has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests within New York’s organization.
Major League Baseball said the postponement was to allow for more testing and contact tracing.
New York was among the first major league teams to reach the 85% vaccination threshold to lessen coronavirus protocols, such as dropping mask use in dugouts and bullpens.
The Yankees posted on their Twitter page saying the game was canceled and the MLB will provide updates on the schedule.
