x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (2) »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

baseball

Yanks most valuable in MLB at $5 billion, Forbes estimates

Miami was last at $980 million, a drop of $20 million. MLB's average team value rose 4% from last year to $1.85 billion.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this March 28, 2019, file photo, a large flag is unfurled during the national anthem before an opening day baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium in New York. Forbes estimates the New York Yankees are baseball’s most valuable franchise at $5 billion, up 9% over last year and 47% more than the No. 2 Los Angeles Dodgers at $3.4 billion.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK, USA — Forbes estimates the New York Yankees are baseball’s most valuable franchise at $5 billion. That is up 9% over last year and 47% more than the No. 2 Los Angeles Dodgers at $3.4 billion. 

The Yankees are second among all sports in Forbes’ evaluations to the Dallas Cowboys. That team was listed at $5.5 billion in the last NFL ranking. The Boston Red Sox are third at $3.3 billion and the Chicago Cubs fourth at $3.2 billion. 

Miami was last at $980 million, a drop of $20 million. MLB's average team value rose 4% from last year to $1.85 billion. 

RELATED: MLB uniform maker Fanatics switches to producing medical masks, gowns

RELATED: MLB is streaming a memorable game from your favorite team for opening day

RELATED: Red Sox ace Chris Sale to have Tommy John surgery