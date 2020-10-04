Yanks most valuable in MLB at $5 billion, Forbes estimates

Miami was last at $980 million, a drop of $20 million. MLB's average team value rose 4% from last year to $1.85 billion.

NEW YORK, USA — Forbes estimates the New York Yankees are baseball’s most valuable franchise at $5 billion. That is up 9% over last year and 47% more than the No. 2 Los Angeles Dodgers at $3.4 billion.

The Yankees are second among all sports in Forbes’ evaluations to the Dallas Cowboys. That team was listed at $5.5 billion in the last NFL ranking. The Boston Red Sox are third at $3.3 billion and the Chicago Cubs fourth at $3.2 billion.