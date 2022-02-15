Hartford Yard Goats announce promotional schedule for upcoming season

There will be fireworks, themed days, and collectible giveaways throughout the season.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford Yard Goats have announced their 2022 promotional schedule for home games, and they're jam-packed with special events throughout the upcoming season.

The promotions to look forward to including fireworks on every Saturday evening game, giveaway games, and celebrity appearances.

To celebrate Independence Day, Dunkin' Donuts Park will have three straight post-game fireworks shows from July 1 to July 3.

The complete Yard Goats 2022 promotional schedule is right here.



Tickets on sale THIS FRIDAY at 10am!

The fifth annual "Whalers Alumni Weekend" will take place from July 15 through July 17. Yard Goats players and staff will wear custom hockey-style uniforms in honor of the former NHL franchise.

Former Whalers players will be in attendance with a pregame ceremony and autograph session.

There will also be celebrities in attendance including Leslie David Baker who played "Stanley" in "The Office." Mike Johnson from the "Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise" will be at the park on Ladies Night on June 2. Both will be available for VIP meet-and-greets and "Stanley" bobbleheads will be available with special tickets.

On June 16, the Yard Goats will wear special Marvel-themed jerseys for the "Marvel Defenders of the Diamond" campaign. There will also be special activities around the stadium to participate in.

Theme nights include 80’s Night, Country Night, Star Wars Night, THeRE’s NoTHinG tO Do In hARtfOrD NiGht, Whalers Alumni Weekend, and Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond. pic.twitter.com/WlqrUhKSqo — Hartford Yard Goats (@GoYardGoats) February 15, 2022

There will be a Negro Leagues Day on June 17 which will shine a spotlight on the greatest players from the Negro Leagues.

There will be themed days throughout the season including a "Christmas in July" day on July 27 with Christmas-themed décor and lights. "Halfway to Halloween" will be on May 13, where kids will dress up in their favorite Halloween costume and trick-or-treat.

There will be giveaways for collectibles throughout the season notably including Tie-Dye Kids Jersey on May 3, Yard Goats Camo Kids Jerseys on June 14, and Mike Golic Jr. Bobbleheads on August 30.

The Yard Goats' first game is on April 8 against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 18. Buy tickets at yardgoatsbaseball.com or over the phone at 860-246-4628.

