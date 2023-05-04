Tops in the Turf business, the Yard Goats Grounds Crew gets ready for 2023 season

The park was named “Field of the Year” in 2022 and is keeping up the momentum.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford Yard Goats play for real beginning on Thursday but there their grounds crew has been on their game for weeks on end leading up to opening day.

Kyle Calhoon, who is the executive director of Ball Park Operations at Dunkin' Park said, “the work for opening day starts back in October and goes through November and as long as there’s no snow on the field and everything is dry we’re out here as much as we can be.”

Matt Piersanti, the field operations manager for the Yard Goats is now in his second season with the Double-A ball club said maintaining the diamond is, “not only during six months in season – it’s from the day the season ends to the first snowfall and through the Winter.”

This season, the turf team at Dunkin' Park is coming off yet another winning season, and not just in the standings. The Yard Goats field crew was named the 2022 “Field of the Year” in the Eastern League. Piesanti said, “to get that award that we are the best in our league, it’s an incredible honor.”

Calhoon said, this is our third time winning this award. Calhoon added, “(The team) has given us the resources to be successful and that’s what it’s about.”

The Yard Goats begin the season vs. The Bowie Baysox on April 6th at 7:10pm.

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.