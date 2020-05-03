Yard Goats install more netting at Dunkin' Donuts Park

With additional nets, the majority of seating is covering

HARTFORD, Conn. — More netting is being installed by the Hartford Yard Goats at Dunkin' Donuts park to increase fan safety.

According to the club, "The new netting will extend through section 121 to the Bears BBQ wall in left field, and through section 101 in right field. This expansion ensures that the majority of the seating areas will be protected from batted and thrown balls. While netting previously has guarded fans in Sections 105 to 117 and 124 to 128, the expanded netting will cover most of the seats in the lower seating areas."

“After evaluating the fan experience last season, we will be installing additional netting that goes beyond Minor League Baseball requirements,” Yard Goats General Manager Mike Abramson said. “Our fan safety has always been our top priority, and we’re confident this ultra-sheer netting will not distract from fans’ enjoyment of the game, but will offer additional key safety measures to all of our guests.”