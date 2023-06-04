Yard Goats opening day is a team effort off the field too

Months of preparations come down to the first pitch.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford Yard Goats 2023 season is now in full swing. The eagerly anticipated opening day festivities mean months of planning behind the scenes to pull off a winning game plan.

Jeff Dooley, who does the radio calls for the Yard Goats and is the team’s director of Communication said opening day means a lot.

"Just having the sounds of baseball, it’s all about the crowds," said Dooley.

Last year the Yard Goats sold out 40 home games, the record was 51 back in 2019 but that was pre-pandemic.

"There’s a reason why we’ve been voted the best Double-A ball club in the country three out of the last four years. It’s because a lot of people come here," said Dean Zappalorti, the Yard Goats assistant general manager. "Our people know how to provide customer service and first-class entertainment. so opening day means all of those things.”

Ryan Sandler, the Yard Goats merchandise coordinator said she expects a busy next few days inside the team store.

“It’s a lot of chaos now,” she said. "But it’s all worth it in the end.”

Weather permitting, the Yard Goats open their season against the Bowie Bay Sox on April 6 with the scheduled first pitch to happen at 7:10 p.m.

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News.

