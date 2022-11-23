CCSU falls to Maine 66-58

The Blue Devils were led by Kellen Amos, who recorded 13 points, six rebounds and two steals.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Gedi Juozapaitis scored 24 points as Maine beat Central Connecticut State 66-58 on Wednesday.

Juozapaitis also added four steals for the Black Bears (4-1). Kellen Tynes scored 23 points and added five steals. Peter Filipovity recorded eight points and was 4 of 12 shooting (0 for 4 from distance).

The Blue Devils (0-6) were led by Kellen Amos, who recorded 13 points, six rebounds and two steals. CCSU also got 11 points from Davonte Sweatman. In addition, Jayden Brown had 11 points.

