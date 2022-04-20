x
Basketball

Christyn Williams suffers season-ending knee injury

The former UConn star and current Washington Mystics rookie will undergo surgery.
Credit: AP
UConn guard Christyn Williams (13) is shown in action against the Georgia Tech an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

WASHINGTON — Former UConn guard Christyn Williams has suffered a season-ending knee injury, the Washington Mystics announced Wednesday. 

The Mystics rookie, who was picked 14th overall in the WNBA Draft, was training for the upcoming season. 

Williams will now undergo knee surgery and there is no timeline for her return. 

