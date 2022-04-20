Christyn Williams suffers season-ending knee injury

The former UConn star and current Washington Mystics rookie will undergo surgery.

WASHINGTON — Former UConn guard Christyn Williams has suffered a season-ending knee injury, the Washington Mystics announced Wednesday.

The Mystics rookie, who was picked 14th overall in the WNBA Draft, was training for the upcoming season.

Williams will now undergo knee surgery and there is no timeline for her return.

𝙅𝙐𝙎𝙏 𝙍𝙀𝙇𝙀𝘼𝙎𝙀𝘿



Christyn Williams has suffered a season-ending knee injury.



Sending all our love her way and wishing her a speedy recovery! ❤️ — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) April 20, 2022

