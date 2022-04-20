Christyn Williams suffers season-ending knee injury

WASHINGTON — Former UConn guard Christyn Williams has suffered a season-ending knee injury, the Washington Mystics announced Wednesday.
The Mystics rookie, who was picked 14th overall in the WNBA Draft, was training for the upcoming season.
Williams will now undergo knee surgery and there is no timeline for her return.
RELATED: The Village and Connecticut Sun forms partnership to host basketball clinic for kids impacted by trauma
Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
----
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.