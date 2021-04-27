Connecticut Sun introduce Jennifer Rizzotti as new team president

Rizzotti starred at Uconn, winning a national title on an undefeated team in 1995 and spent 17 years on the Hartford Hawk bench as head coach

MONTVILLE, Conn. — As training camp continues for the Connecticut Sun, the organization begins a new chapter with a familiar name leading the way, new team president Jennifer Rizzotti.

“Make no mistake, the Connecticut Sun made the best free-agent move and that is Jennifer Rizzotti,” said Head Coach & General Manager Curt Miller.

Former Uconn great Jennifer Rizzotti was welcomed Tuesday afternoon on the court at Mohegan Sun Arena.

“I needed to make sure I was at a place like that invested in the women’s basketball, that invested in the success of women,” said a smiling Jennifer Rizzotti. “So much excitement with the potential for growth and I’m just happy to be moving home happy to be back in this some family atmosphere and I’m excited to embark on this new adventure and tackle some of the challenges with this team.”

Rizzotti starred at Uconn, winning a national title on an undefeated team in 1995 and spent 17 years on the Hartford Hawk bench as head coach, and was most recently George Washington University. She's coached alongside Hall of Famer Geno Auriemma on Team USA, which she will continue to do this year as well as her new duties. Rizzotti brings a wealth of experience and Connecticut know-how.

“Women’s basketball is ingrained in the people who live in Connecticut, it’s their entertainment, they get to watch the women that play here in Connecticut they get to watch all their favorite former Huskies come back and play here and they get to do it in an environment that is so electric,” said Rizzotti.

The Sun tips off the season on May 14 at Atlanta before the team's home opener two days later at Mohegan Sun Arena.

