Clingan has committed to play for UConn next season

CHICAGO — Donovan Clingan of Bristol Central High School has been named 2021-2022 Gatorade Connecticut Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Clingan averaged 29.9 points, 18.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 6.1 blocks through 25 games played this season.

He also led Bristol Central High School to a Divison II State Championship with a 45 point and 38 rebound performance in the championship game.

This is Clingan's second Connecticut Gatorade Boys Player of the Year award, joining recent Gatorade Connecticut Boys Basketball Players of the Year Micawber Etienne (2019-20, Suffield Academy), Tre Mitchell (2018-19, The Woodstock Academy), and Jaiden Delaire (2017-18, Loomis Chaffee School), of Connecticut's former award winners.

The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court.

Clingan has volunteered locally at basketball clinics with the Bristol Boys & Girls Club and on behalf of the Cambridge Park Youth Sports Clinic. He has also donated his time as a Bristol Central “Rambassador,” helping incoming freshmen acclimate to high school.

Clingan has maintained a 3.5 GPA in the classroom. Clingan has also committed to UConn and will be playing for the Huskies this upcoming fall.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

----

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.