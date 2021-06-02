Duke's iconic basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski to retire after upcoming season: Report

Coach K has been the head men's basketball coach there since 1980.

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke University's men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski is reportedly retiring after this upcoming season, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

While there, he's led the team to five NCAA Division I titles and taken them to the Final Four 12 times.

The leading candidate to replace K is assistant and former Duke player Jon Scheyer. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 2, 2021

Krzyzewski was America's coach too, winning three gold medals with the U.S. men's national basketball team in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

Goodman said Duke associate head coach Jon Scheyer is reportedly going to be the next head coach who's served in that role since 2013.