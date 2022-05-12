Former UConn forward Breanna Stewart sounds off on WNBA flight policy

Stewart and her Seattle Storm teammate Epiphanny Prince are in COVID-19 protocols.

SEATTLE — Former UConn star forward Breanna Stewart did not mince words on Twitter Wednesday afternoon after the Seattle Storm announced she'd be out due to COVID-19 protocols.

Stewart, alongside her teammate Epiphanny Prince, tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be allowed to play until they test out of COVID-19 protocols.

But upon the announcement Stewart took to Twitter and said, "Fly commercial they say…"

Fly commercial they say… https://t.co/WrQs9voXGD — Breanna Stewart (@breannastewart) May 12, 2022

This is in reference to the WNBA's policy of having their players fly commercial to and from games.

According to Yahoo! Sports, part of the WNBA collective bargaining agreement does not allow WNBA teams to charter private planes as some teams can't afford to as it'd be considered a competitive advantage, forcing all 12 teams to fly commercial. With flights in the U.S. being mask optional, this may be a common problem amongst WNBA players for the rest of the season.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.