Basketball

New York's Tom Thibodeau picked as NBA's coach of the year

This is the second time the New Britain native won the award, with the first time happening in 2011 with the Chicago Bulls.
Credit: AP
New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, Julius Randle (30)and Reggie Bullock the reacts after the ball is given to Charlotte Hornets with 11 seconds left in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in New York. (Elsa/Pool Photo via AP)

NEW YORK — Tom Thibodeau got the New York Knicks back to the playoffs, guiding the team to its second-best record in 20 years. 

And in the eyes of the voters, that coaching job was the best in the NBA. Thibodeau was revealed Monday as the NBA’s Coach of the Year for 2020-21, as determined by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters who cover the league. 

The Knicks went 41-31 this season, then fell to Atlanta in five games in the first round of the playoffs.

    

