New York's Tom Thibodeau picked as NBA's coach of the year

NEW YORK — Tom Thibodeau got the New York Knicks back to the playoffs, guiding the team to its second-best record in 20 years.
And in the eyes of the voters, that coaching job was the best in the NBA. Thibodeau was revealed Monday as the NBA’s Coach of the Year for 2020-21, as determined by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters who cover the league.
The Knicks went 41-31 this season, then fell to Atlanta in five games in the first round of the playoffs.
