x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Basketball

Reilly's 23 points leads Sacred Heart over Hartford 77-70

Aidan Carpenter added 15 points for the Pioneers. Nico Galette had 13 points and Raheem Solomon had 10.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Joey Reilly scored 23 points to lead four in double-figure scoring and Sacred Heart beat Hartford 77-70 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

RELATED: Rosa, Houston help UConn run over UMass 27-10

Aidan Carpenter added 15 points for the Pioneers. Nico Galette had 13 points and Raheem Solomon had 10.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Briggs McClain scored 24 points for Hartford. Pano Pavlidis added 14 points and nine rebounds. Kurtis Henderson had 12 points.

RELATED: Yale scores 52 in first half, beats Brown 69-17

Solomon's layup gave Sacred Heart a 63-62 lead with 7:31 remaining, and the Pioneers led the rest of the way.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

More Videos

In Other News

CCSU basketball teams up with Beautiful Lives Project

Before You Leave, Check This Out