Stevens replacing Ainge as team president in Celtics shakeup

Ainge is the only Celtic to win a championship as a player and a general manager.
Credit: AP
Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens directs his team against the Brooklyn Nets in the first half of Game 5 during an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics are beginning their offseason with a shakeup of the front office and coaching staff. Team president Danny Ainge has retired and coach Brad Stevens has moved into the front office. 

The moves came the morning after Boston’s season ended with a loss to the Brooklyn Nets in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. Ainge is the only Celtic to win a championship as a player and a general manager.

Credit: AP
FILE - Boston Celtics basketball general manager Danny Ainge speaks during a news conference in Boston, in this Monday, June 24, 2019, file photo. The Boston Celtics are beginning their offseason with a shakeup of the front office and coaching staff, with team president Danny Ainge stepping down and coach Brad Stevens moving into the front office, a person with direct knowledge of the moves said Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

