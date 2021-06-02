Stevens replacing Ainge as team president in Celtics shakeup

Ainge is the only Celtic to win a championship as a player and a general manager.

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics are beginning their offseason with a shakeup of the front office and coaching staff. Team president Danny Ainge has retired and coach Brad Stevens has moved into the front office.

The moves came the morning after Boston’s season ended with a loss to the Brooklyn Nets in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. Ainge is the only Celtic to win a championship as a player and a general manager.

