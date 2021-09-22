Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones, coach Miller win major AP WNBA awards

The 6-foot-6 Jones is the unanimous choice for AP Player of the Year honors

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Jonquel Jones is no stranger to winning Associated Press WNBA awards.

In previous years, the Connecticut Sun forward has been honored by the media that votes on the weekly AP WNBA power poll as the Sixth Woman of the Year and Most Improved Player.

This year, the 6-foot-6 Jones is the unanimous choice for AP Player of the Year honors by the 14-member panel.

Connecticut Sun Head Coach Curt Miller was named WNBA Coach of the Month for September.

The Sun will host the first two games of the best-of-five series on Tuesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 30 on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET, respectively. The Sun’s opponent will be determined after the first two rounds.

The Connecticut Sun set a new franchise record for the fewest losses in a season and the team's 26 wins tied the organization's record for most wins in a season.

The team posted a franchise-best, and league-best, 15-1 record at home.

This season, a player from the Sun had a player named Player of the Week, seven times, including three weeks in a row in August. DeWanna Bonner earned one, Brionna Jones collected two and Jonquel Jones added four of her own. J. Jones was also named Player of the Month for the months of May and August.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

