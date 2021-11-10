UConn's Paige Bueckers signs deal to be StockX brand ambassador

This partnership comes as the NCAA started its interim name, image and likeness (NIL) policy earlier this year.

MANSFIELD, Conn — UConn Women's Basketball star Paige Bueckers has become a brand ambassador for StockX, the online marketplace announced Wednesday.

As she approaches the start of her sophomore season, Bueckers has entered a three-year partnership with StockX, a website that allows people to buy and sell authentic trending products, including sneakers, electronics, brand clothing, and more.

This partnership comes as the NCAA started its interim name, image and likeness (NIL) policy earlier this year.

In July, Bueckers filed to trademark the nickname "Paige Buckets."

During her freshman season as a Husky, the point guard was honored as the Associated Press Player of the Year, Big East Player of the Year, and Freshman of the Year.

The UConn women face Arkansas on Sunday, Nov. 14 at the XL Center in Hartford.

