Berlin community comes together to remember former coach

Longtime coach and player Mike Veneziano died last December following a courageous battle with cancer.

BERLIN, Conn. — Berlin High School honored longtime coach and player Mike Veneziano following a courageous battle with cancer that took his life last December.

Before Monday’s varsity boys basketball game against Bulkeley High, the Berlin community paid tribute to a man affectionately called Coach V. and all that he meant to the program.



While Coach V. would be smiling following the 67-33 win, this night was more than the score.



“Just an unbelievable individual and an unbelievable person, a great coach and great mentor,” said Berlin Athletic Director, David Francalangia.

“It’s just a special occasion, not only for the players and the town and the community but just the family and bringing everybody back together one last time to celebrate all of his great accomplishments,” said Francalangia.

With his wife and two sons in attendance and his number 13 in the rafters, it was a special night to remember Veneziano, who spent the last 13 years patrolling the Redcoats sidelines.

Veneziano died from a rare form of kidney cancer on December 15. He was 53.



