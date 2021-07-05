Bethel native Matt Barnes makes first All-Star team

The Red Sox closer has 19 saves on the year and has struck out 62 batters.

DENVER — This year, the MLB All-Star game will have a little taste of Connecticut on July 13.

Red Sox closer and Bethel native Matt Barnes was selected for his first All-Star game this season along with four of his teammates. In total, five players will be representing Boston at Coors Field next week.

Designated hitter J.D. Martinez, starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, shortstop Xander Bogaerts, and third baseman Rafael Devers are the other Red Sox players joining Barnes in Denver.

Barnes, who played for UConn in College, is 4-2 on the season and has an ERA of 2.68. He has garnered 19 saves which is second in the American League to only Chicago White Sox Liam Hendriks who has 21 saves on the year.

The closer has struck out 62 batters in 37 innings and has a SO/9 of 15.1. The Red Sox are currently atop of the AL East with a 53-32 overall record and are 4.5 games ahead of Tampa Bay Rays.

This year, the MLB switched the All-Star game from Denver to Atlanta due to the league's concerns over Georgia's controversial voter laws.

