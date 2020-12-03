Big 12 Conference cancels men's and women's basketball tournaments amid coronavirus outbreak

Players were pulled from the court ahead of a scheduled 11:30 a.m. tipoff between Texas and Texas Tech.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big 12 Conference has canceled both their men's and women's conference basketball tournaments amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"We did so for a variety of reasons, and we did it in consultation with a wide array of folks whose opinions we respect and who we wanted to coordinate with," Big 12 Conference Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said at a Thursday press conference.

"We believe this is the right thing," Bowlsby said. "I feel terrible for the seniors involved in this tournament ... We just felt in the interest of heeding the advice we were hearing and being conservative with everybody's best health that cancellation was the right outcome for both our men's and women's tournaments."

Bowlsby said he was not aware of any positive tests from coaches, staff or coaches, but that all Big 12 Conference Championship activities will be canceled through April 15. This includes the Big 12 Gymnastics Championship on March 21 and the Big 12 Equestrian Championship on March 27 & 28.