Big East cancels non-conference fall sports schedules; UConn football safe for now

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Big East announced Thursday its plans for the conference's six 2020 fall sports.

Amid continued concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, officials say the fall sports schedules will not include any non-conference competition.

The decision affects the following sports:

Men’s and Women’s soccer

Men’s and Women’s cross country

Volleyball

Field hockey

Conference officials say a decision regarding Big East fall sports conference competition and championships is not being made at this time.

According to UConn's Associate Director of Athletics for Athletic Communications, Thursday's announcement has no impact on the 2020 UConn football schedule.

"Any such decisions will be made by UConn independently," Pat McKenna said in a statement. "UConn will continue to explore possible scenarios for the 2020 season."

The Big East says they will continue to monitor COVID-19 conditions across the country and in the communities competitions are held.

Further updates on dates and formats will be provided as appropriate.

"All decisions regarding fall conference competition will continue to be guided first and foremost by the health and safety of Big East campuses and their athletics program participants and will be made in accordance with NCAA actions and policies," officials said.