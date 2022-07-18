Former Husky Bria Hartley signs with Connecticut Sun

The two-time NCAA national champion will return to Connecticut in her eighth year in the WNBA.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — A former UConn Husky star and national champion is returning home to Connecticut.

The Connecticut Sun announced the team has signed Bria Hartley to a contract for the rest of the current WNBA season.

The former University of Connecticut player was a two-time NCAA champion in her time, winning the national championship in back-to-back season in 2013 and 2014.

Hartley was drafted seventh overall to the Seattle Storm in the 2014 WNBA Draft, before being traded to the Washington Mystics on draft day.

Hartley spent three seasons with the Washington Mystics and the New York Liberty, as well as two seasons with the Phoenix Mercury. Most recently, she played ten games this season for the Indiana Fever.

Recognized as one of the top Huskies in the school's women's basketball history, Hartley was inducted into the "Huskies of Honor" in 2014 alongside teammate Stefanie Dolson. She is among 29 inductees into the Huskies of Honor for women's basketball, made up of players, coaches, and championship winning teams from years passed.

The Sun says Hartley will wear number 14, which was her number back when she played for UConn.

