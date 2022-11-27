Nets star Kevin Durant rocks UConn sneakers against Cleveland

The shoes are in UConn colors – navy blue and red – and a closer look shows the Husky logo is on the tongue of his left sneaker.

CLEVELAND — Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant had a little piece of Connecticut when he took the court Monday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The future Hall of Famer and NBA MVP laced up a pair of UConn-themed KD 15s on Monday night.

The shoes are in UConn colors – navy blue and red – and a closer look shows the Husky logo is on the tongue of his left sneaker.

The kicks Durant had on are player-exclusive sneakers (PEs), which means they aren’t sold to the general public, according to the Hartford Courant.

This is not the first time Durant and the Huskies have been linked. Earlier this year, former UConn coach Jim Calhoun said Durant had initially committed to the Huskies before going to play for Texas.

“I had him at the house and he committed. Two days later, his dad and he went down to Texas and it was over,” Calhoun told Sirius XM NBA Radio in November.

Durant scored 32 points on Monday to help extend the Nets’ winning streak to nine games. They beat Cleveland 125-117.

