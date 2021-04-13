Brooks Koepka commits to 2021 Travelers Championship

It will be Brooks' 5th time back to the championship

CROMWELL, Conn. — Brooks Koepka will be returning for this year's Travelers Championship.

Koepka, whose eight PGA TOUR wins include four major titles, will be making his fifth appearance at TPC River Highlands. He has won back-to-back U.S. Opens in 2017 and 2018, and consecutive PGA Championships in 2018 and 2019.



“Brooks has put together a remarkable list of accomplishments, with many of them coming in golf’s biggest events,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “Brooks is a great player who keeps giving himself opportunities to win, and we’re thrilled that he’ll be returning to Connecticut in June.”



Koepka earned his eighth career PGA Tour victory at the Waste Management Phoenix Open earlier this season. It was his first PGA Tour win since 2019.

In 2018, when Koepka won his first PGA Championship and his second straight U.S. Open, he was named PGA Tour Player of the Year. Koepka has 10 top-5 finishes in major championships, including four victories.

Koepka has also spent 47 weeks at No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking and is currently No. 11. His best finish at TPC River Highlands was a tie for ninth in 2016.



“We want the best players in our field, and Brooks has arguably been the best over the past few years,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President, and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers. “We appreciate his support and his willingness to add our tournament to his schedule in 2021. This is shaping up to be a fantastic Travelers Championship, and having a strong field helps our commitment to generating as much money from the event as possible for local charities.”



Koepka joins defending champion Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, and Bubba Watson in the field for the 2021 Travelers Championship, which will be held June 21-27 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.



