Brooks Koepka commits to Travelers Championship

Koepka is a four-time major champion who had eight top-10 finishes on the PGA TOUR last season

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — Brooks Koepka has committed to play in the 2022 Travelers Championship tournament. Koepka is a four-time major champion who had eight top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour last season, including at the Travelers Championship, where he tied for fifth.

“This commitment by Brooks gives us another top player coming here in June,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “His involvement helps position the Travelers Championship as a can’t-miss event. I’m really excited for our fans, who will get a chance to watch him take on a field that’s loaded with competition.”

Koepka won the U.S. Open in 2017 and 2018, and he won the PGA Championship in 2018 and 2019. He was named PGA TOUR Player of the Year in 2018. Koepka’s most recent TOUR victory came at the Waste Management Phoenix Open one year ago.

Koepka joins Rory McIlroy and others in the field for the 2022 Travelers Championship, which will be held June 20-26 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

For tournament updates, visit TravelersChampionship.com.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.