"We have an Angel watching over us and we call him SON. You will be loved FOREVER," Pastrnak wrote on Instagram.

Boston Bruins' star David Pastrnak shared sad news Monday.

In an Instagram post, Pastrnak said his newborn son, Viggo Rohl Pastrnak, died on June 23. He was born just six days earlier on June 17.

"Please respect our privacy as we are going through these heartbreaking times," he added.