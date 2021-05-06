Brunswick junior named Northeast high school player of the week by US Lacrosse mag

The honor comes after the Bruins' match Saturday against Darien, where they pulled out with a win in overtime.

GREENWICH, Conn. — A local student-athlete is being recognized in a big way.

Will Donovan, of the Brunswick School, has been recognized by US Lacrosse Magazine as the Northeast region High School Player of the Week.

The honor comes after the Bruins' match Saturday against Darien, where they pulled out with a win in overtime.

“Will Donovan could be one of the most underrated juniors in the country,” Brunswick coach David Bruce said. “A total gamer who creates havoc in the middle of the field, Donovan leads our team in caused turnovers and scored the tying goal against Darien Saturday — a great competitor and teammate.”

Patrick Severe, a spokesperson for US Lacrosse, said Donovan was a menace throughout the Darien attack, helping hold the Blue Wave to a season-low eight goals.

He scored the tying goal in the fourth quarter after Charlie Johnson forced a turnover and the Bruins rallied from a 7-3 third-quarter deficit.

Donovan is a junior, long-stick midfielder, who will be heading to Notre Dame.

