Bryson DeChambeau commits to 2021 Travelers Championship

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Travelers Championship announced Tuesday that Bryson DeChambeau has committed to play in the 2021 tournament.

The U.S. Open champion is returning for his sixth straight appearance at TPC River Highlands. Tournament officials say starting in 2018, DeChambeau has had three straight top-10 finishes: T9, T8 in 2019, and T6 last year.

Bringing his big drives back to CT this June ... welcome back @b_dechambeau! pic.twitter.com/qU7vmZPVcC — TravelersChamp (@TravelersChamp) February 23, 2021

“Bryson has captivated the golf world by his distance off the tee and his dedication to implementing analytics and science into his golf game,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “He consistently has been part of our field, which we always appreciate, and his results show that he’s getting quite comfortable playing our golf course.”

DeChambeau is a seven-time PGA TOUR winner who is No. 10 in this week’s Official World Golf Ranking.

“We’re excited to have Bryson coming back to Connecticut, where he’s played every year since turning professional,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers. “It’s important to us that we have the best player field possible, and Bryson gives us another top-10 player who is fun to watch.”

The tournament says they are working closely with state and local officials, as well as the PGA TOUR to explore the potential for having a limited number of spectators at this year’s tournament.

The safety of everyone on-site remains the top priority as the tournament and the PGA TOUR determine the best environment for players, caddies, volunteers, sponsors, media, and fans, officials said in a release. Additional information regarding fans, volunteers, and sponsors will be provided when more details are finalized.

This year's Travelers Championship will be held June 21–27, 2021.