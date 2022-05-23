x
Bubba Watson could miss next months Travelers championship

Watson announced on his social media pages that he has a torn meniscus and will be out for four to six weeks.
Credit: AP
Bubba Watson watches his shot off the 15th tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Friday, June 25, 2021, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CONNECTICUT, USA — Three-time Travelers Championship winner Bubba Watson could miss this year's tournament as he recovers from a knee injury.

Watson announced on his social media pages that he has a torn meniscus and will be out for four to six weeks.

The fan-favorite said in a tweet, “Hope to be back soon,” but with the Travelers Championship set to begin the week of June 20, that only gives him about a month to recover and get back in golfing shape.

Watson won the Connecticut tournament in 2010 (his first PGA Tour win), ‘15, and most recently in ‘18 after a wild finish. Facing a six-stroke deficit, Watson shot a 7-under-par 63 in the final round, taking the outright lead with a birdie on No. 18. He won the event by three shots.

On Monday, Watson pulled out of the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

Sean Pragano is a sports reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached a spragano@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

