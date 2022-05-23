Bubba Watson could miss next months Travelers championship

Watson announced on his social media pages that he has a torn meniscus and will be out for four to six weeks.

Watson announced on his social media pages that he has a torn meniscus and will be out for four to six weeks.



The fan-favorite said in a tweet, “Hope to be back soon,” but with the Travelers Championship set to begin the week of June 20, that only gives him about a month to recover and get back in golfing shape.

Congrats @justinthomas34 on #2 @pgachampionship!! It was a great event this year, just didn’t pan out how I hoped.



Also I’m disappointed to have to pull out of @CSChallengeFW. Recent knee issues turned out to be a torn meniscus so I’ll be out for 4-6weeks. Hope to be back soon! pic.twitter.com/PXwjCAgsqY — bubba watson (@bubbawatson) May 23, 2022



Watson won the Connecticut tournament in 2010 (his first PGA Tour win), ‘15, and most recently in ‘18 after a wild finish. Facing a six-stroke deficit, Watson shot a 7-under-par 63 in the final round, taking the outright lead with a birdie on No. 18. He won the event by three shots.



On Monday, Watson pulled out of the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

