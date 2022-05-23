Bubba Watson could miss next months Travelers championship

CONNECTICUT, USA — Three-time Travelers Championship winner Bubba Watson could miss this year's tournament as he recovers from a knee injury.
Watson announced on his social media pages that he has a torn meniscus and will be out for four to six weeks.
The fan-favorite said in a tweet, “Hope to be back soon,” but with the Travelers Championship set to begin the week of June 20, that only gives him about a month to recover and get back in golfing shape.
Watson won the Connecticut tournament in 2010 (his first PGA Tour win), ‘15, and most recently in ‘18 after a wild finish. Facing a six-stroke deficit, Watson shot a 7-under-par 63 in the final round, taking the outright lead with a birdie on No. 18. He won the event by three shots.
On Monday, Watson pulled out of the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.
Sean Pragano is a sports reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached a spragano@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
----
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.