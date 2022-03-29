Bubba Watson commits to Travelers Championship

Watson is a three time winner at the tournament

CROMWELL, Conn. — Three-time Travelers Championship winner Bubba Watson will be returning to the tournament in June, according to officials.

Watson has won 12 times on the PGA Tour and won at TPC River Highlands taking place in 2010, 2015 and 2018.

“There might not be a current player on the PGA TOUR more synonymous with the Travelers Championship than Bubba,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “He’s obviously done well here, but he’s also embraced this community. Bubba will have a lot of people rooting for him at TPC River Highlands this year.”

The first time Watson won a PGA event was in Cromwell in 2010 when he needed a playoff to beat Corey Pavin and Scott Verplank. Watson won the Masters in 2012 and 2014.

Watson is looking to become just the second player to win the Travelers Championship four times. Billy Casper won in 1963, 1965, 1968 and 1973.

Watson donated money to The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp after a fire destroyed four buildings at Camp headquarters in Ashford last year, Watson made a $25,000 donation to help the rebuilding efforts.

