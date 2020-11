Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle and is typically caused by a viral infection.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills tight end Tommy Sweeney will miss the remainder of the 2020 NFL season after a cardiologist discovered he has myocarditis, a condition connected to COVID-19, the team announced on Monday.

Sweeney and fellow Bills tight ends were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list in October, after teammate Dawson Knox tested positive for the virus.

