Fillier scores 2, Canada beats US again in women's hockey

HARTFORD, Conn. — Editor's note: Video above aired April 28.
Sarah Fillier scored twice, including the go-ahead goal with 3:58 remaining, and Canada beat the United States 3-2 in Game 2 of the rivals’ nine-game pre-Olympic series.
Victoria Bach also scored for Canada, which opened the series with a 3-1 win at Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Friday night.
The Canadians beat the Americans for the gold medal at the world championships this summer. They have now won four straight against the U.S. Cayla Barnes had a goal and an assist and Amanda Kessel also scored for the U.S. Monday night in Hartford, Connecticut.
The series resumes at Kingston, Ontario, on Nov. 21.
