CCSU Athletics host inclusive events with Beautiful Lives Project

The Blue Devils football and basketball programs hosted two immersive events for people of all ages and all abilities.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Central Connecticut State University organized two events with the Beautiful Lives Project in October.

Founded five years ago, the Beautiful Lives Project is a non-profit organization that schedules immersive and inclusive events across the United States for people of all ages and all abilities.

“I want to help people with disabilities to be as successful as they can be in life and to use these events with the Beautiful Lives Project as the jumping off point, to help people with disabilities to have their own life-changing moments," said Bryce Weiler, the co-founder of the Beautiful Lives Project. "Using these events as a vehicle to show that people with disabilities can do whatever they dream about doing in life if someone is only willing to give them opportunities to achieve that."

The Blue Devils football team ran drills with the participants on October 20.

“I think everyone has someone in their family who has challenges and an opportunity to make a kid's day or adults day better, it’s just a great opportunity for people to have a great day,” said Jeff Ambrosie, the CCSU Football Offensive Coordinator.

The Blue Devils basketball program followed with their own event on October 26.

“Being able to see them have fun playing basketball, made me enjoy the game again," explained Brody Limric, forward on the CCSU men's basketball team. "Basketball a lot of the time feels like a job, and they really made me see how much fun it can be again.”

The Blue Devils found a new appreciation for the game they love.

“We’re giving them a chance to be on a team for a day," said Tony Gionfriddo, the Executive Director of the Beautiful Lives Project. "Something that many of them never had a chance to do. They’re all beautiful lives, to us.”

