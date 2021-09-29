x
Vandersloot leads Sky to 101-95 double OT win over Sun

Vandersloot, who broke Sue Bird’s mark of 16 set last postseason, then threw a pass to Stefanie Dolson to give the Sky a four-point lead.
Credit: AP
Chicago Sky center Candace Parker scores past Connecticut Sun center Brionna Jones during a WNBA semifinal playoff basketball game, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Courtney Vandersloot had the second triple-double in WNBA playoff history with 12 points, a league playoff-record 18 assists and 10 rebounds to help the Chicago Sky beat the Connecticut Sun 101-95 in two overtimes in the opener of their best-of-five semifinal series. 

With the game tied at 93, Candace Parker scored on a layup off a neat pass from Vandersloot for her record-breaking assist.

Vandersloot, who broke Sue Bird’s mark of 16 set last postseason, then threw a beautiful pass to Stefanie Dolson to give the Sky a four-point lead with 1:29 left.

