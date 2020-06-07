x
Chiefs agree to 10-year extension for Patrick Mahomes

The deal is reportedly the richest in sports history
Credit: Jamie Squire
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs in action during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a 10-year contract extension with Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes keeping him around through 2031. The Chiefs had Mahomes under contract for the next two seasons but wanted a long-term deal in place with the quarterback who led them to their first championship in 50 years. ESPN.com reported the deal is worth $450 million with an injury guarantee of $140 million.  