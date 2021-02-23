Denorfia to manage Hartford Yard Goats for 2021 season

He was slated to start last year but COVID got in the way.

HARTFORD, Conn — He didn't get to step on the field last year because the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelation of the 2020 season, but Chris Denorfia is planning on getting out there this year.

Denorfia was hired in January 2020 to manage the Hartford Yard Goats. He grew up in Southington and attended Choate, then Wheaton College.

As a player, Denorfia suited up with Cincinnati, Oakland, San Diego, Seattle, and the Cubs. The former outfielder finished his playing career in the Colorado Rockies system at Triple-A Albuquerque in 2017.

The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club is the Double-A Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. Denorfia worked in the front office for the Cubs in 2018.

Pitching Coach Frank Gonzales and Hitting Coach Tom Sutaris will once again join Denorfia. Hoshito Mizutani returns as the Yard Goats trainer and Mason Rook will join the club for his first season as Physical Performance Coach.