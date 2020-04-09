CIAC cancels high school football this year after DPH says 11 on 11 is too high risk

The CIAC says they will collaborate with athletic directors, coaches, and medical experts to provide players with meaningful low to moderate risk fall activities.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference provided an updated Friday morning regarding the future of high school sports in the state fall.

According to a release, officials determined that full contact football is no longer a viable option this year.

This decision comes after DPH reported that 11 on 11 football was too high risk.

The CIAC says they will collaborate with athletic directors, coaches, and medical experts to provide football players with meaningful low to moderate risk fall activities.

CIAC fall sports update following September 3 meeting of CIAC Board of Control: https://t.co/XjI2DSChha. — CIAC Sports (@ciacsports) September 4, 2020

NEW: High school football CANCELLED for the state of Connecticut this year after @CTDPH says 11v11 is too high risk for the spread of covid-19 @FOX61News — Kainani Stevens (@KainaniStevens) September 4, 2020

"The CIAC will remain fluid in providing the safest experiences possible for our student-athletes and will continue to consider any future changes in DPH recommendations for fall sport activities," officials said in a release.



Additionally, indoor volleyball will continue, but players will be required to wear masks.