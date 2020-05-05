CIAC announces cancellation of spring sports

CHESHIRE, Conn. — The Connecticut Inter scholastic Athletic Conference announced Tuesday that the spring sports schedule has been canceled after Gov. Lamont's announcement that schools will not reopen this school year.
"The CIAC’s consideration for any spring sport experience has always been contingent on the re-opening of schools for in-person instruction. This morning, Governor Lamont ordered the cancellation of in-school classes for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year. Therefore, there will not be a 2020 CIAC spring sports season. The CIAC empathizes with our school communities and the experiences lost due to COVID-19. Our focus is now on completing guidelines for summer contact and resocialization of CIAC sports in the fall."
Earlier this year, the CIAC canceled tournaments for Winter sports, causing an outcry from student athletes, parents and coaches.