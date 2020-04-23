x
CIAC cancels spring tournaments, but sports games to remain for now

Final decision to depend on what happens with schools

BERLIN, Connecticut — The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference said Thursday that all championship and post season tournaments for spring sports have been canceled, however, a final decision about spring sports regular season has not been made yet. 

FOX61's Sean Pragano tweeted " With regard to HS sports - ⁦‪@ciacsports⁩ - spring sports not canceled as of yet. BUT all postseason tournaments & championships have been for spring. Final determination of spring sports when decision on schools comes out."