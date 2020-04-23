CIAC cancels spring tournaments, but sports games to remain for now

BERLIN, Connecticut — The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference said Thursday that all championship and post season tournaments for spring sports have been canceled, however, a final decision about spring sports regular season has not been made yet.

