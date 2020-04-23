CIAC cancels spring tournaments, but sports games to remain for now

Final decision to depend on what happens with schools

CHESHIRE, Connecticut — The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference said Thursday that all championship and post season tournaments for spring sports have been canceled, however, a final decision about spring sports regular season has not been made yet.

FOX61's Sean Pragano tweeted " With regard to HS sports - ⁦‪@ciacsports⁩ - spring sports not canceled as of yet. BUT all postseason tournaments & championships have been for spring. Final determination of spring sports when decision on schools comes out."

The CIAC appreciates and respects the efforts made by Governor Lamont and Commissioner Cardona to keep our school communities safe.

All potential spring sport opportunities are contingent upon the governor’s office and the state department of education declaring that it is safe to return to school campuses and for athletic competition to resume.

If it is determined that school buildings will remain closed, and distance learning will continue through the end of the 2019-2020 school year, then the CIAC will cancel all spring sport experiences. After much consideration, the CIAC has decided that any potential spring sports experiences will be limited to the month of June.

Carrying spring sport experiences from the current school year into July presents significant challenges for school districts and student-athletes.

The CIAC has also decided that we will not run any spring state championship events.

It is our position that any spring sports experience should maximize opportunities for student-athletes within individual schools and leagues.

In considering these decisions, the CIAC surveyed superintendents, principals, and athletic directors. In addition, we consulted with the Connecticut State Medical Society, Sports Medicine Committee. We also collaborated with Commissioner Cardona, sought input from the Department of Public Health, and received numerous communications from student-athletes and parents.

As we prepare for our May 7th CIAC Board of Control meeting, we will continue collaboration with all stakeholder groups. We anticipate further guidance from the Commissioner Cardona and Governor Lamont on the status of school closures, as well as criteria for safely returning to community events and activities.