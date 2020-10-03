CIAC cancels winter sports tournaments | Over 30k people sign petition against change

Organization evaluating health concerns at events

CHESHIRE, Conn. — The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference Tuesday announced plans to cancel winter sports tournaments.

Glenn Lungarini, Executive Director of the CIAC said they were placing the health of the students first.

The tournaments will not be rescheduled.

The organization said they have no plans to make changes to any spring sporting events.

Following Tuesday's announcement regarding the tournament decision, the CIAC has received quite a bit of push back from local schools, players and fans.

Petitions have started in an effort to push the CIAC to change the decision, allowing the student-athletes to compete.

More than 30,000 supporters so far have signed.

Notre Dame High School Head Basketball Coach/Assistant Athletic Director Jason Shea tweeted:

Canton High School athletics took to Twitter to say they are saddened for their student-athletes.

According to a press release issued on Monday:

"The CIAC is collaborating with the office of the Commissioner of Education (SDE) and Department of Public Health (DPH) to stay up to date on how the coronavirus is impacting Connecticut schools. At this time, no schools in Connecticut have been closed. The CIAC is closely monitoring the latest information and reports from the SDE and DPH and currently, we are proceeding with our boys swimming, girls’ basketball, boys’ basketball, and hockey tournaments as scheduled."

The CIAC has followed Center for Disease Control and Connecticut DPH preventative recommendations as well as reinforcing the need to clean and sanitize spectator areas for schools hosting events, and emphasizing that despite the commitment our student-athletes to their respective teams reminding student-athletes and parents that if they are sick, they should remain home from school and the game.