CIAC cancels winter sports tournaments | Over 30k people sign petition against the change

Organization evaluating health concerns at events

CHESHIRE, Conn. — Eight teams remain alive in the Boy’s Hockey Division II state tournament after wins Monday tonight. Less than 24 hours later they heard their seasons were over.

“You don’t really get a chance to play your last game. You’re leaving some memories on the table. I mean you could repeat. We could’ve did a lot of things,” said Branford boys hockey coach Chris Annino.

Players and coaches are in shock after hearing the CIAC’s decision to cancel all winter sports state tournaments.

“I found myself paralyzed,” said North Haven boys hockey coach Chris Avena. ”I couldn’t move. I couldn’t talk to anyone. It’s just so unprecedented.”

Both North Haven and Branford were coming off of first-round wins Monday night. Branford is the defending Division II state Champions riding a 22-1 record into the second round.

“Imagine that. How hard would you work if it was your last shift somebody said you could ever play in this great sport and that’s kind of what happened to them,” said Branford Boys hockey coach Jim Dinapoli.

For North Haven, it was their first tournament win for their senior class who had road the ups and downs of the program for the last four years.

“When you play a game and lose you’re prepared for that emotion as a senior. There’s no preparing for that emotion at all the seniors felt at 11:30 this morning,” said Avena.

”It’s shocking I kind of want to get ready for the next game you’re gonna play and you got nothing,” said Annino.

The player stalls remain untouched like the fresh sheet of ice right outside their locker rooms. Northford Ice Pavilion staff say they will take a big financial hit from losing ice time and concession sales.

The coaches say they would have played without any fans in order to crown a champion or at the least, for the seniors no longer able to wear red or maroon.

“You have them for three or four years,” said Dinapoli. “They become your children. You just love them.”

“It’s something that we would’ve talked about forever,” said Avena.

There is a petition online to play games without fans.

Branford and North Haven would have played their second-round games on Friday but instead all that’s left for these kids is to clean out their stalls.

Notre Dame High School Head Basketball Coach/Assistant Athletic Director Jason Shea tweeted:

Canton High School athletics took to Twitter to say they are saddened for their student-athletes.

According to a press release issued on Monday:

"The CIAC is collaborating with the office of the Commissioner of Education (SDE) and Department of Public Health (DPH) to stay up to date on how the coronavirus is impacting Connecticut schools. At this time, no schools in Connecticut have been closed. The CIAC is closely monitoring the latest information and reports from the SDE and DPH and currently, we are proceeding with our boys swimming, girls’ basketball, boys’ basketball, and hockey tournaments as scheduled."

The CIAC has followed Center for Disease Control and Connecticut DPH preventative recommendations as well as reinforcing the need to clean and sanitize spectator areas for schools hosting events, and emphasizing that despite the commitment our student-athletes to their respective teams reminding student-athletes and parents that if they are sick, they should remain home from school and the game.