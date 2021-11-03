CIAC, CT DPH encourage student-athletes to get COVID-19 vaccine ahead of school year

Officials say this will help prevent COVID-19 outbreaks and keep student-athletes on fields and in the classroom this fall.

HARTFORD, Conn. — *Editor's Note: The video above aired on March 11*

As the school year draws near and athletes gear up for fall sports, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) and the Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) are teaming up to encourage students-athletes to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The CIAC, along with other youth organizations are calling for students age 12 and older and their coaches and administrators to roll up their sleeves.

Officials say this will help prevent COVID-19 outbreaks and keep student-athletes on fields and in the classroom this fall.

It will also help avoid repeated quarantines and testing and keep the games going.

Players and officials that are vaccinated do not need to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19.

CIAC and @CTDPH encourage youth athletes, coaches and their families to get vaccinated. #StayInTheGame pic.twitter.com/3rFVvwbDQ5 — CIAC Sports (@ciacsports) July 23, 2021

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.